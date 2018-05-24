Obituary: Robert Jerome Gadomski

Robert Jerome Gadomski

Sep 04, 1928 – May 19, 2018

Robert (Bob) Gadomski died in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 19, 2018. Bob was born in South Bend, Indiana in 1928. He was proceeded in death by his wife Diane (nee Kodera). He is survived by sons Guy (Catherine), Gary (Annette), Jay (Holly) and Roy (Michelle) and his sisters Ruth Heyvaert (John) and Fran Hill. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 3 step grandchildren, 4 great step grandchildren and 22 nieces and nephews.

Bob enlisted in the Army and was a Military Policeman during the Korean War. After his service, he attended Marquette University and graduated with a BS in Business Administration.

He worked for US Motors before starting his own business, Dynamics Control, selling Camco index drives.

Bob and Diane lived in Indiana, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio before settling in Indianapolis. The last 26 years, they split time between Indianapolis and Dillon, Colorado. They enjoyed the beauty of Colorado while skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, golfing, playing tennis and bicycling. If they weren't in Colorado or Indiana, they were traveling the world. Together they visited over 30 countries. Bob was enthusiastic about playing games, especially bridge. He played with an intensity around the rules of the game and the need to win; and a winner he was.

Bob was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Summit County, Colorado.

The funeral mass will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church on Saturday, May 26 at 11 a.m. with visitation at the church starting at 10 a.m.

Contributions in Bob's name can be to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church Silverthorne, Colorado.