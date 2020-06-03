Obituary: Robert Martin McHugh

May 18, 2020

Robert (SART) Martin McHugh 65 Passed away unexpectedly in his home May 18, 2020 in Silverthorne.

Sart Grew up in Georgetown, Colorado and graduated from Clear Creek High school in 1973. He owned and operated “Sart’s Dirtwork” excavation company in Silverthorne, Colorado where he made his home for 42 years. Sart was full of laughter and life and had a huge smile that captured everyone’s heart.

Sart was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Ann Newbury-McHugh and father Thomas Leo McHugh. He leaves behind brothers Tomas P. McHugh (Rebecca), John D. McHugh (Roxie), and nephew Joshua McHugh (Kimberly), as well as many close friends.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in Sart’s name to the charity of your choosing.

We hope to share a celebration of his life with you when the COVID threat is gone and gatherings are permitted.