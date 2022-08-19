Obituary: Rodney Barron

Rodney Barron

Provided Photo

October 20, 1942 – August 15, 2022

Rodney Lee Barron (79) of Dillon, CO, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Chicago, IL to Anita P. Levy and Sanger W. Barron, Rod grew up in Mishawaka, IN.

Rod graduated from Purdue University with a degree in cell biology and received his masters degree in systems management from USC.

He taught school in Arlington Heights, IL before teaching with the Department of Defense Dependent Schools for 32 years. He taught in Okinawa, Japan for 15 years where he met his wife scuba diving. They had 3 children in Okinawa and transferred to Stuttgart, Germany in 1984. In 1992 they were transferred to Sembach, Germany and retired to Dillon, CO in 2001.

Rod spent many hours building and flying radio control model airplanes. He also enjoyed traveling, skiing, sailing and hiking, and most of all being with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Theodora, of 51 years; three children, Michael (Amy) Barron of Portland, OR; David (Rebecca) Barron of Tarpon Springs, FL; and Heather Barron of Denver, CO; three grandchildren, Maxwell Barron and Tyler Barron of Tarpon Springs, FL and Samuel Barron of Portland, OR; sister, Wendy Dougherty of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Richard (Mary) of Santa Fe, NM; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, the American Cancer Society or a favorite charity.