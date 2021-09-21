Obituary: Rosa Smith
September 5, 1929 – September 6, 2021
A devoted wife and mother died peacefully on September 6th at the age of 92. She was affectionately known as Ms. Rosa-Lee. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters: Vanessa Robinson, Nina, and Greta Smith. Rosa was trustworthy, full of life and touched lives wherever she went. She attributed her longevity to her spirit of giving and treating others as she wanted to be treated.
