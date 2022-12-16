Obituary: Roseann Haussman

Roseann Haussman

Provided Photo

September 30, 1937 – December 13, 2022

Roseann Haussman of Frisco, Colorado passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1937 to Madeline Humphrey Tillett and Richard Michael Tillett in Peru, Indiana. Roseann lived a full and joyous life with her love Robert Haussman. They married on April 23, 1960 in Gary, Indiana.

Roseann had a life of adventure alongside Robert, who served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force, taking them around the world from Okinawa to France and finally settling in Frisco, Colorado where they resided for over 43 years. It was in this beautiful mountain community that they established The Managers, Inc. For over 20 years their reputable company offered Property/Rental Management and later expanded with several ski and bicycle stores, a travel agency, hot tub maintenance and more. Roseann headed the retail buying for their ski and bike stores amongst other responsibilities.

Roseann was an avid reader, who enjoyed her cashew nuts and a chocolate treat that never seemed to quench her sweet tooth, while listening to her favorite jazz music, and spending time with her family. Roseann was witty as could be and could stand her ground. She also dedicated her time to the Frisco Art’s Council and was an active member of the PEO. Roseann enjoyed tennis, dancing, skiing and biking. Most of all, Roseann loved her family. She was an incredible woman that the family looked up to and will continue to honor.

Roseann is survived by her dedicated, loving, and caring husband for 62 years, Robert. Survived also by daughter Christine and husband Stewart Voutour (grandchildren, Benjamin and Madeline (Ryan) Bixler), son Michael and wife Cecilia Haussman (grandchildren, Iago and Nina), and daughter Ashley Haussman (grandchildren Elliot and Lilly-Rose). She is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and other family members.

Roseann loved her time in the mountains where she would attend St Mary’s Catholic Church but also loved to sneak away to her second home in Siesta Key, Florida where she would attend St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

A memorial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge on January 21, 2023 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society as this was Roseann’s favorite nonprofit.