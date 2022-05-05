Obituary: Russell F. Ferris

July 17, 1955 – April 25, 2022

Russell F. Ferris (Russ) was born July 17, 1955 in Michigan. He came to Colorado in 1979 following his love for skiing and adventure in the Rocky Mountains. From then on Summit County was his home. He passed suddenly and unexpectedly on April 25, 2022.

Russ was a fun-loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly, greatly missed. He was a Summit County icon who was known by all, always there to share a laugh and a story of the past experiences. He was truly one of a kind, full of positive advice and future plans for anyone who would bend an ear to listen. Russ bred horses back in Michigan while competing in shows and barrel racing. He was also a skilled welder and carpenter who helped build many existing structures throughout Summit County. He recently retired after 13 years from the U.S. Postal Service. He had a passion for music and played the guitar and piano by ear, self-taught.

In July, 2021 Russ was involved in a devastating accident that left him with a broken leg and other severe injuries. He was able to persevere through the adversity and demonstrate strength that was to be admired.

Russ was predeceased by his mother Mildred and father Russell. He is survived by his brothers Kenny and Ronnie, his nephews Cooper, Kenny and Kyle, his former wife and mother of his children Gwenda, his son Casey, his daughter Keely, his daughter-in-law Ashley and his granddaughter Oakley as well as his local extended family that loved him dearly.