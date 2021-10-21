Obituary: Russell Wolfe

Russell Wolfe

Provided Photo

– October 10, 2021

He had a favorite chainsaw, and it was the size of a motorcycle engine… he dropped those trees and cut that wood like a lumberjack. Russ loved the outdoors and worked for years using his carpentry skills for building houses and condos around Frisco and Summit County or his many “fix-it” skills for a project someone needed. When winter hit, he snowplowed the driveways and parking lots around the town of Frisco. Russ loved to go to the annual Moose Jaw celebration and cruise Main St. every 4th of July, just to catch up with the long-time locals who had also lived here since the early 1970s.

Russ Wolfe passed peacefully on Sunday October 10, 2021, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his four sisters: CHERYL, DIANNE, DELMA and JANET, and by his extended family and friends.