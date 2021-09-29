Obituary: Ryan Novak

Ryan Novak

Provided Photo

Ryan Novak

September 23, 1980 – September 17, 2021

Ryan Terrance Novak, loving father, son, and brother, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on September 17, 2021.

As a child Ryan was full of life. He was an avid fly-fisherman, pheasant hunter, and skier. Once an older woman had fallen on the slopes of Colorado and lost her skis. Ryan picked up her skis and upon returning them the woman asked, “How old are you son?” He replied “I’ll be in kindergarten next year.”

That was Ryan, always willing to come to your rescue and lend a helping hand.Not only was Ryan a hard worker, he was kind-hearted, loyal, and a fierce competitor. One of Ryan’s greatest joys was coaching his daughters’ soccer games. His sense of humor was felt by all, especially

those closest to him. His laughter and sense of fun was infectious and his resilience in courage was unwavering. Ryan’s caring nature attracted both people and animals alike.

Ryan was born on September 23, 1980. He was a graduate of Summit High School in 1999, and received a degree in Architecture/Environmental Design from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2003. His employers included Todd Webber Architect, P.C in Frisco; O’Bryan Partnership, Inc. in Frisco; and Courtesy Electric in Littleton.

Ryan was deeply loved by his family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory are daughters Brooke (12) and Lauren (9); Katie Kompinski Novak (married to Ryan 2006-2019); parents, Terry and Valerie Novak of Dillon; grandmother Darlene Geiger, Mesa, Arizona; siblings, Kyle Novak (Andrea Bushlow), Monterey, California, and sister Tiffany Novak (Lance Avey), Silverthorne; uncles and aunts Jim (Kristin) Novak, Candy Shelton, Curtis (Tracy) Graves, and Craig Graves; and cousins Erik, Amanda, Evan, Ella, Lucas, Melea, Aubree, Ashley, Carly, Dylan, Jasen, Jaqueline, and Alton. He was preceded in death by Grandparents El Roy and Arlene Novak; Grandfather Gerald Graves; and Aunt Sheryl Schlais.

Please hold the memory of Ryan, as his family does, in your heart and in your spirit. A Celebration of Life honoring Ryan will be held on October 8, 2021, at the Silverthorne Pavilion from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.