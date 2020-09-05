Obituary: Samuel Bejar

Samuel Bejar

Provided Photo

Samuel Bejar

July 14, 1971 – August 17, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Samuel (Sammy) Victor Bejar, age 49, on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie Segal, sons David and Morrie Bejar, sisters Fanny Cohen and Esther Bejar, sister and brother in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless friends. He was predeceased by his mother Reina Bejar and his father Moises Bejar. Sam was born on July 14, 1971 to immigrant parents who fled Cuba in the 1960’s. Sam, his parents and two big sisters, were part of the subculture of Miami Beach “Jewbans.” His family deeply held on to their Sephardic traditions and prioritized family beyond all else. Sam, the baby of the bunch, was constantly surrounded by his siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles in his early childhood. Just as strong as his family network, was his large circle of friends who he would do anything for at any time. Sam’s jobs and career were as diverse as his interests. He loved motorcycles, cars, boats, RVs, the Grateful Dead and his country. Following many of his life’s passions, he worked at Harley Davidson, Ducati and U.S. Immigration early in his life. He eventually became a mortgage loan originator, transportation services owner/operator and facility administrator but continued nurturing his hobbies and acquiring a vast degree of knowledge beyond his years. His life settled when he married Bonnie, his soul mate and life partner, at 33 years of age. Soon he became a Dad to two amazing kids that looked up to him and adored him. He blended his passion for his hobbies with his passion for being a husband and father in extraordinary Sam style. He never stopped acquiring toys for himself and toys for his family to ensure everyone was always having fun. He was constantly planning his next RV trip, a vacation at the family’s second home in Colorado, a visit to a racetrack, his next motorcycle ride, checking out an antique motor cycle or car show, a boating adventure, music concert, ski trip there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his family and friends. Sam loved so many and was loved by so many more. Even after just one encounter with Sam, you’d never forget him- his passion for life, his wit, his comfort, his laugh, his perspective and mostly for how great he made you feel whenever you were with him. The world stopped for Sam when someone needed something. He took care of everyone’s needs no matter what was being asked of him. It was hard for Sam to think of himself. Sam will continue to stay alive through so many special memories, so many amazing stories and the people he touched throughout his life. He left us all way too soon but his spirit will live on in everyone he knew. He will be so deeply missed. Sam’s service and shiva was held privately. Contributions may be made in Sam’s name to Temple Menorah jcsfl.org/memory-sam-bejar or the Jewish Community Services of South Florida jcsfl.org/memory-sam-bejar. In honor of Sam’s memory, his friends ask those he touched to email a personal story to LettersforSammyB@gmail.com for his wife, his 13 year old son and 8 year old son that he left behind.

