Obituary: Sandy Greenhut
Sandy passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. She was the loving mother of three, and grandmother of three more, who all flourish thanks to her lifetime of care and help … as do so many others: she worked day and night to right wrongs and make life better for her communities. She drove improvements in local and state governments, school districts, cultural organizations, and more. A master of both strategy and tactics, she did whatever it took to accomplish each mission. Rememberances can be made to her home-away-from-home, the Breckenridge Arts District.
