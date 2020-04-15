Obituary: Sarah Alexander
Sarah graduated from Davenport High School in 1975. She worked as a medical clerk and CNA. She was a member of the Abundant Life Church and enjoyed many things including making jewelry, stained glass and to many other crafts to list.
Sarah is survived by her husband; father and mother; sons Curt (Kim) Whitehead and Dustin Ryan Alexander; daughter Nicole (Kevin) Davis; grandchildren Summer, Cameran, Kaliyah, Nikko, Calin, Aurielle, Kelly, Matthew, Nehemiah, and Hope; brothers Ken Hurtado, Mark Hurtado and Matthew Hurtado.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Abundant Life Church/Sarah Alexander Memorial Fund P.O. Box 23194, Silverthorne, Colorado 80498.
