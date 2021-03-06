Obituary: Sarah Sue Taylor

Sarah Sue Taylor

Provided Photo

Sarah Sue Taylor

January 17, 1943 – February 28, 2021

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Sarah Sue Taylor, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 78.

Sue was born on January 17, 1943 in Topeka, KS to Bernard and Irene (Willis) Dougherty. On September 19, 1967, she married F. Darrell Taylor. They raised their son Todd in Rossville, KS until 1982, when the family moved to Breckenridge, CO and started F.D. Taylor Electrical Construction Company.

Sue had a passion for photography. She also loved to bird watch, and road trip around the beautiful state of Colorado. She was known for her quick wit, her mischievous smile, and her compassionate spirit for animals.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Bernard; her mother, Irene; and her brother, Jerry. She is survived by her husband, Darrell; her son, Todd and his wife Betsy; her grandchildren, Jack and Vivianne; and her sister, Eleanor Anne Yates of Richmond, Va.

Donations made in Sue’s memory may be sent to the Summit County Animal Shelter, 58 Nancy’s Place, Frisco CO 80443.