Obituary: Sharon Butler
December 11, 1942 – January 6, 2022
Sharon Lea Butler, 79, passed away at her home in Georgetown, CO on 01/06/2022. Sharon was born in Denver, CO. where she married her high school sweetheart, Ted. They raised their family in Littleton, CO before moving to Alma, CO. Following Ted’s death, Sharon moved to Silverthorne, CO. Sharon was a beloved member of the Rotary of Summit County. During her years with Rotary she served as treasurer, assisted with the Dillon BBQ, Ice Melt and car raffles. Sharon found much joy in spending time with her “grandogs”. During her time in home hospice she received so much comfort from a very special foster dog, The two were inseparable.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ted and son David. She is survived by her daughter Debbie, grandson Garrett, nephews Tom (Aimee), Bob, Todd (Liz) and Brad. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, 06/04/2022 at 1:00pm at the Evergreen Elks Lodge, 27972 Iris Dr, Evergreen, CO 80439. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s name to Colorado St Bernard Rescue, PO BOX 103034, Denver, CO 80250.
