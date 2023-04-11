Obituary: Shawn Gerald Vecchiolla McAtamney

November 20, 1961 – February 28, 2023

Shawn Mcatamney, of Breckenridge, CO passed away from complications of appendicitis on February 28th while vacationing with his beloved wife in Hawaii at the age of 61. Shawn was born in Andover, Massachusetts to Brian and Mary (née McAtamney) Vecchiolla . After graduating from Northeastern with an electrical engineering degree he moved to Colorado for a short stint in early cellular telephone and then made his way to New York City in 1991 to pursue what would become a successful career building national systems for the BLM to manage the public lands he loved so much. It was in New York that Shawn met his future wife and soul mate, Jennifer (née Hile), who he married in 1998 and cherished for the rest of his life. Shawn and Jen moved from the wilds of New York City to the civilized slopes of Breckenridge CO in 1999, setting down strong roots in the community and raising two beautiful daughters, Mairi and Emilie. To the people he worked with he was a colleague, a mentor and to many, a dear friend. Described by several people as “larger than life”, Shawn was that, as well as kind, patient, caring and generous with his time, heart, and spirit. He had a talent for putting people at ease with his gentle manner and a mischievous twinkle in his eye that said wordlessly, everything is as it should be. Shawn became a center of the social scene wherever he set down roots. He was the kind of person who would get to know everyone including shopkeepers, waiters, and bartenders, weaving a rich tapestry of community for himself and those around him. Shawn balanced hard work with a deep joy of living. He was happiest with Jen, Mairi, Emilie, and their friends on the runs high above town blasting through wind blown powder, rafting down Colorado’s rivers or hitting balls on just about any golf course. When not enjoying the outdoors and even then he loved nothing better than sitting down to a meal of Jen’s cooking, a nice bottle of wine and the cocktails he mixed with love for dear friends. He is missed by many who loved him. Shawn is survived by his wife, Jen and their two daughters, Mairi and Emilie, a sweet sister Marie and husband Jim, a brother Brian and, in-laws Paul Hile, Kateri and Adam Saeks, nieces and nephews, Chris & Shara McIntosh, Nalani and Charlie Saeks along with a clan of McAtamney, Hile and Ness cousins. He was preceded in death by amazing women in his life in his dear Mother Maureen, and Mother-in-law Winnie. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, people should donate to Building Hope: https://buildinghopesummit.networkforgood.com/projects/103054-main-giving-page

A Celebration of Shawn’s life will be held on April 28 at Fatty’s in Breckenridge from 4-7 pm we hope you will join us in celebrating him at that time. We will also be planning a trip to Manhattan in the fall in honor of Jen & Shawn’s 25th Wedding Anniversary and would love to see old friends for that.

Cheers to a life well lived.

Jen & Mairi & Emilie