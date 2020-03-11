Obituary: Sherry Kae Wyatt

January 12, 1953 ~ February 21, 2020

Sherry Kae Wyatt (nee Beha) passed after a challenging struggle with cancer. Sherry lived in Silverthorne with her husband Norman Wyatt. Her sons Jeremy & Jason Deem & their families live in Colorado and were very close with Sherry. She is also survived by 2 brothers, many friends & family in her home state of West Virginia, and step-daughters and grandchildren in Georgia & Florida. She worked at Colorado Mountain College in Dillon, where she had many friends. Sherry shared unconditional love with everyone around her, and will be remembered as a sweet wife, mother, “grammy,” sister, aunt, & friend. memorial service will be held at the Agape Outpost Chapel, 15404 CO-9, Breckenridge, CO, March 28, at 3:30 p.m, followed by a celebration of life gathering at a nearby residence. A memorial/celebration of life service will be held in the Parkersburg, West Virginia area in the summer of 2020, with details forthcoming. Contact deemjeremy@hotmail.com lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Sherry’s honor to any of the following charitable organizations: Sarcoma Foundation of America, La Plata County Humane Society, Colorado Mountain College Foundation, Wirt County Missional Group.