Obituary: Shirley I. Willis
June 15, 1923 – November 15, 2020
Shirley had been a resident of Summit County, an active Democrat, devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Peace in Dillon/Silverthorne and the mother of former Mayor of Dillon, Flo Raitano. She is survived by her daughter, her son-in-law, Ben Raitano and two grandsons, Ben Raitano II and Tristan Raitano both of Fort Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband John Luther Willis and her son, Stanley Garner. Shirley was born in Pueblo, Colorado June 15, 1923.
Services will be scheduled at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church post-pandemic.
