Obituary: Shirley Snyder
– October 14, 2021
Shirley passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, with her family at her side October 14, 2021. She was born in Michigan, came out on the train with her friend Susie Culbreath seeking teaching jobs. Shirley’s first teaching job began in the fall of 1956 at Climax where she taught 72 kindergarteners divided into morning and afternoon classes. She met her husband Bert (Hubert) Snyder there, who was a high school teacher. She substitute taught in Summit (only one facility then) for over 10 years. They lived full time in Frisco more than 40 years and beginning in 1998 they’ve spent the winters in Grand Junction and the summers at their home in Frisco. Shirley’s family and MANY friends remember her beautiful smile – always cheerful. She was selfless, loving and caring; the most wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Shirley’s earthly presence is now missed dearly by husband Bert, their children Candy, Craig, Wendy (Vawser), and Amy (Kolanowski), eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
