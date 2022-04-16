Obituary: Stephanie Nicole Harding

Stephanie Nicole Harding

Provided Photo

September 24, 1988 – April 8, 2022

Stephanie Nicole Harding, 33, of Breckenridge, formally of Greeley, passed away on April, 8, 2022 in Breckenridge, Colorado. She was born to Kevin Harding and Linda (Prall) Bevins on September 24, 1988 in Greeley, Colorado.

She attended Northridge High School where she participated in basketball, track, and volleyball. She was also a high school cheerleader at Northridge. After high school, she attended and graduated from Colorado State University, where she continued to cheer for the CSU Rams. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in hospitality and a minor in business.

After graduation, Stephanie held many management positions in the hospitality field. She was currently employed at Breckenridge Grand Vacations where she thrived and impacted many lives.

Stephanie enjoyed travel. The Colorado outdoors, including snowboarding, hiking, camping, and fishing. She loved her hometown Broncos and Avalanche. She was looking forward to becoming a first-time aunt. Stephanie had the intuition to know when friends and family needed her support in their everyday lives. She loved and adored her three dogs, Ashton, Lucy, and Telly.

She is survived by her parents, Kevin Harding, Linda (Mike) Bevins; siblings, Cameron (Ichiko) Harding and Coby Bevins; grandparents, Joan and Vern Moser and an extended family and friends.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Juanita Harding, and John Prall.

Memorial Contribution in Stephanie Harding’s name can be made out Colorado Corgi and Friends Rescue in Care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th avenue, Greeley, Colorado, 80634. To leave condolences for Stephanie’s family, http://www.adamsoncares.com