Obituary: Steve Collins
March 25, 1965 – December 4, 2021
Steve passed at St Anthony Lakewood on 12-4-21. He was an accomplished business owner, realtor, and very active in his community and church. His unselfish act of being an organ donor saved many other lives. His service will be at St Joseph’s in Fairplay Jan 8 at 10 am. He will be interred at the family plot in FL at a later date. He leaves behind many family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User