Obituary: Steven Charles Sockett

Steven Charles Sockett

Oct 29, 1949 – May 16, 2018

Steven Charles Sockett was born on October 29, 1949 in The Bronx, New York. He was an avid sports fan and always had a ball and/or bat in his hand growing up in Queens, New York. Steve attended Bishop Riley High School in Queens, then travelled upstate to St. Bonaventure University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. He then travelled to Ohio to complete his master's degree from Xavier University.

After college, Steve ventured off to Vermont where he learned to ski and fell in love with the mountains. This love for the mountains ultimately landed him in Breckenridge, Colorado in 1974 where he has lived until his passing on May 16, 2018. Steve passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Steve spent most of his years in Breckenridge working in the resort/service industry, working many years at Daddy Johns, Miners Camp, Tillie's and Beaver Run. His wide smile and infectious laugh suited him well for the resort and service industry. Steve also spent time working as an electrician with All Electric in the mid '90s. When not working, you could find Steve on the mountain or on the softball field playing with the Old Dillon Inn team and later the Tillie's team.

In 1990, he met his wife of 24 years, Lisa, and shortly after became a father. Lisa and Steve built their home in 1994 and raised two daughters, Kaitlynn and Meghan in this home. Steve spent most of his parental years on the sidelines of sporting events as both Kaitlynn and Meghan were avid athletes, taking after their father. For Steve, family always came first and he rarely missed his children's events.

Steve is also survived by his father Steven John, his sister Maureen and his brother Chuck. Proceeding him in death are his mother Patricia and brother Tim.

A mass will be held on June 2nd at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge and a celebration of life will be held June 3rd at 11 a.m. at The Lodge in Breckenridge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UC Health University of Colorado Hospital Foundation or Bristlecone Health Services.

We look forward to praying with you and celebrating the life that was Steve (Torpedo) Sockett.