Obituary: Sue Hodges

Sue Hodges

July 19, 1935 – November 27, 2022

Susan “Sue” Anne Hodges, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Sue was born in Harvey, Illinois, on July 19, 1935. She was the only child of Ronald B. and Anne D. MacMillan. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in early childhood education.

Sue met her husband, Dick, at the University of Illinois. They married on June 29, 1957 in Chicago Heights, Illinois. They spent their first years together at Fort Gordon near Augusta, Georgia, where Dick, an Army Lieutenant, was stationed while Sue taught first grade. They then moved briefly to Iowa and back to Illinois before settling in Dallas where Sue continued to teach in a preschool. Together, Dick and Sue welcomed four children: Chuck, Steve, Anne, and David.

Sue took on many roles for the family: den mother, girl scout leader, home renovation specialist, cookie care package baker, and, sometimes reluctantly, sailboat captain on family ventures in the Caribbean.

Sue was an avid traveler with her kids, her husband, and later her whole extended family including nine grandchildren. She was a talented tennis player, a life-long dog lover, a frequent chef and baker, a cross-country skiing enthusiast, and a dedicated seamstress, completing countless sewing and quilting projects.

Sue and Dick moved to their home in Frisco in 1999 where they enjoyed hiking Mount Royal just beyond their backyard and sailing on Lake Dillon. She became known as Miss Sue to many students and families over 17 years of volunteering at Dillon Valley, Upper Blue, and Breckinridge elementary schools. She was also an active member of the Summit Quilters.

Sue is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dick Hodges; her children Chuck (Cheryl) Hodges, Steve (Pam) Hodges, Anne (Dirk) Parmley, and David (Motoni) Hodges; and nine grandchildren: Kelsey, Amy, Haley, Dylan, William, Austin, Claire, Spence, and Theo.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s memory can be made to the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, or the Summit Foundation. A family memorial will be held at a later date.