Obituary: Susan Moyse Rose

Susan Moyse Rose

Provided Photo

Susan Moyse

Rose

April 24, 1964 – August 28, 2021

On Saturday, August 28, Susan Moyse Rose died suddenly at her home in Silverthorne, CO at the age of 57. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be deeply missed.

Susan was born in Englewood, New Jersey to Ellen Christine Moyse and the late Kenneth Robert Moyse, but spent most of her early years in Doylestown, PA. Susan graduated from Muhlenberg College with a BS in Biology and later a Masters in Elementary Education from Regis University. Her love of the outdoors and skiing brought her to Colorado in 1987, where she soon met Kevin Jay Rose, her husband of nearly 29 years. Susan and Kevin’s family expanded soon after they wed in 1992 with daughter Karly Ellen Rose and later Megan Elizabeth Rose.

Susan worked in education throughout the county, as well as Copper Mountain for over 30 years where she taught thousands of children to not only ski but more importantly, where they could safely hide snacks in their ski suit.

Susan could fill a room with her sassy wit and boisterous laugh, and her kindness extended throughout the community. She spent hours cheering on her two daughters, Karly and Meg, as they played soccer, hockey, lacrosse, rugby, or raced on skis down a mountain. In her free time, Susan was an avid reader, rafter, gardener, hiker, skier, paddleboarder, and outdoor adventurer. Travel was a big part of her life, and Susan trekked to Ireland, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and numerous beaches.

Susan is survived by her husband Kevin, daughters Karly and Meg, her mother, Ellen Christine Moyse, and brother Robert Steven Moyse, as well as her many beloved extended family members and friends. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a future date, and details will be posted on social media. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Mountain Mentors. https://www.summitcountyco.gov/955/Donate-to-Mountain-Mentors