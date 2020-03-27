Obituary: Susie Brown

Susan Kathleen Brown, 68, of Breckenridge, CO, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in in Durango, CO.

The youngest of three, Susie was born to Evelyn and Raymond Hanson October 10, 1951, in Seattle, WA. Her family relocated often, moving to Marin County, CA; Vienna, VA; and finally Sierra Vista, AZ, where she graduated high school in 1969. She tried finishing school in Phoenix after that, but decided books were for reading, not balancing on one’s head, and studied at the University of Phoenix for two years. While living in Phoenix, she met a law student by the name of Wayne Brown, to whom she refused to pay any mind too at first, but he persisted, and they were married in March of 1973 in Sedona, AZ. He often said she was the most beautiful girl he had ever seen, and knew he was going to marry her the moment he saw her. Susie and Wayne lived in Karlsruhe, Germany for nearly five years beginning in 1976, working as civilian employees for the US Army. Upon their return to the US they chose Summit County as their new home. Susie got to choose he state, and Wayne the town.

She and Wayne moved to Frisco, CO in December of 1980 and then to a two bedroom condo in Grandview in Breckenridge in 1982. In 1984 Sarah Lynne Brown was born. Susie didn’t know it yet, but she had just met her best friend. She loved her daughter with every fiber of her being and was the most generous, patient, and loving mother anyone could have ever asked for.

Susie worked all over the place in Breckenridge: for the ski area when it was owned by the Aspen Ski Corporation; for Daylight Donuts; for the Summit County Treasures Office; for Tim and Patti Casey at Breckenridge Mountain Market Associates; for Rockridge Building Co.; for The Summit Foundation with her dear friend Åsa Armstrong, and of course, for the Town of Breckenridge, off and on, for over fifteen years – most recently as an Administrative Assistant, and as “the face of Town Hall” where her infectious smile and friendly demeanor greeted patrons and reminded everyone that Breckenridge is still a small, friendly town. Over the years Susie could be seen volunteering for Advocates for Victims of Assault, cross country skiing, stomping out breast cancer at the annual Romp to Stomp in Frisco, balancing a spoon on the end of her nose, cheering on the Rockies, playing tennis, softball, golf, and bridge. There was a time for many years, where the Brown’s could be found at Fatty’s Pizzeria every Friday night; Susie with her salad bar salad, lasagna, and a glass of red wine.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Susie loved many things. She still loved Breckenridge after almost 40 years. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved her dog Poppy. She loved books and had no problem getting lost in a story for an entire afternoon. She loved her little house in the Wellington neighborhood, which she purchased after she and Wayne divorced. She loved seeing the people coming into town hall every day and catching up with old friends. She loved wine…. And wine. She loved movies, plants, driving fast, nature, antiquing, lighting candles, and all animals (but especially big cats). She loved creeping around new construction sites, the view from her front porch, being involved with her community, and to laugh. Boy did she love to laugh – with one of the most recognizable laughs in the county.

Susie is preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Hanson, and is survived by her father, Raymond Hanson (95); sister, Sharon Roubicek (72); sister, Pamela Mangan (74), daughter, Sarah Brockett (36), son-in-law, Douglas Brockett (40), and grandbaby, Ryder Brockett (6 mo). She was there when Ryder was born and every month thereafter, making memories and soaking up baby giggles with pure delight. She had never been happier.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date for those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of her favorite charities:

The Summit Foundation P.O. Box 4000 Breckenridge, CO 84024

Rocky Mountain Wildlife Conservation Center d/b/a The Wildlife Sanctuary 1946 WCR 53 Keensburg, CO 80643