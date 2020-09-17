Obituary: Tania Teke
June 10, 1949 – September 12, 2020
Tatiana (Tania) Jean Teke
Tania Teke, 71, passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at Garfield Memorial Hospital in Panguitch, UT. She was born June 10, 1949 in Plainfield, NJ. Parents were George and Nancy Potekhen from Laramie, WY. Married to Ronald Teke in Athens, OH in 1971.
Tania was a ferocious reader, reading many books each week. She loved to fish with her husband and be with family at every opportunity. The ocean and the mountains called her name. She celebrated 49 years of marriage with Ron the day before she died. Tania had the kindest and most gentle soul of anyone you had ever met. Her smile would brighten any room.
She is survived by her spouse Ron Teke, children Jennifer (Teke) Wood, Christopher Teke, grandchildren Riley Wood, Katelyn Teke and brothers George and Bruce Potekhen.
Memorial services will be held in Silverthorne, CO and in Key Colony Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Key Colony Beach Kids Fishing Derby. Make checks payable to: KCB Kids Fishing Derby, P.O. Box 510526 Key Colony Beach, FL 33051
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User