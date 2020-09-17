Obituary: Tania Teke

Tania Teke

Provided Photo

Tania Teke

June 10, 1949 – September 12, 2020

Tatiana (Tania) Jean Teke

Tania Teke, 71, passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at Garfield Memorial Hospital in Panguitch, UT. She was born June 10, 1949 in Plainfield, NJ. Parents were George and Nancy Potekhen from Laramie, WY. Married to Ronald Teke in Athens, OH in 1971.

Tania was a ferocious reader, reading many books each week. She loved to fish with her husband and be with family at every opportunity. The ocean and the mountains called her name. She celebrated 49 years of marriage with Ron the day before she died. Tania had the kindest and most gentle soul of anyone you had ever met. Her smile would brighten any room.

She is survived by her spouse Ron Teke, children Jennifer (Teke) Wood, Christopher Teke, grandchildren Riley Wood, Katelyn Teke and brothers George and Bruce Potekhen.

Memorial services will be held in Silverthorne, CO and in Key Colony Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Key Colony Beach Kids Fishing Derby. Make checks payable to: KCB Kids Fishing Derby, P.O. Box 510526 Key Colony Beach, FL 33051