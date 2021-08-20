Obituary: Theodore “Ted” W. Berka, Jr.
W. Berka, Jr.
June 18, 1933 – August 17, 2021
THEODORE “Ted” W. BERKA, JR., age 88. Passed away on August 17, 2021. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Marilyn L. Berka (nee Bujalski). Father of Susan (Jack) Novak, Joseph (Valerie), Sharon (Craig) Muzilla. Grandfather of T.J. Berka, Jennifer Kapral, Stephanie Novak, Jessica Novak, Bennett Muzilla, Joseph Berka and Megan Muzilla. Great Grandfather of Henry and Haleigh Kapral. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at NOSEK-McCREERY FUNERAL HOME, 8150 BRECKSVILLE RD., BRECKSVILLE, OH 44141 on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. Ted’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 8700 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Memorial donations in Ted’s name are suggested to Meals on Wheels of Brecksville, 2 Community Dr, Brecksville, OH 44141. http://www.Nosek-McCreery.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User