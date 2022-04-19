Obituary: Thomas Dewey French

Thomas Dewey French

Provided Photo

August 13, 1945 – February 11, 2022

Thomas Dewey French, 76, passed away on February 11, 2022, at home, in Frisco, Colorado. He was born August 13, 1945, in Effingham, Illinois. He was the youngest child of Clara and Holbert French, realtors in Pueblo. He graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1963, where he was an outstanding football player. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Southern Colorado State University, and completed a master’s degree at the University of Colorado.

Tom taught Physical Education in Jefferson County schools for 30 years, and coached football, basketball, and track. After retirement, he worked as a consultant with Polar USA. He trained physical education teachers to use technology to monitor students’ heart rates during exercise.

Tom was a skier and ski instructor for over 20 years, a fly fisherman, and bicyclist. He was also an avid golfer even though the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease interfered with his game in recent years. He was a member of the Summit County Rotary Club, and a member of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. Tom especially loved getting people from Rotary and from St. Johns out on the golf course in Breckenridge.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy, his first wife, Bev French-Strohmeier, their children Michele D. Bauer (Dennis), and Lance T. French (Piper), and granddaughters Madison and Elizabeth Bauer, Gabrielle and Annaliese (Andy) French. Tom is also mourned by our miniature schnauzer, Onyx.

The family wants to give special thanks to the many members of St. John’s Church who sent cards, brought food and lifted their hearts in prayer during these last two years. Gratitude also goes out to Bristlecone Hospice and to Natalya Leymunsky (of Lenka’s Loving Care) for the care they each provided to Tom in his final few months.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm at St. John’s Church, 100 S. French St., Breckenridge, CO, 80424. Tom’s ashes will be interred in the church columbarium, and a meal will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Rotary Club of the Summit (PO Box 4401, Frisco, CO 80443).