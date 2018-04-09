Obituary: Thomas Gerber

Thomas Gerber

June 11, 1942 – Feb. 27, 2018

Kind, curious, encouraging, visionary

Thomas D. Gerber, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. He was the first child of Dr. William Gerber and his wife, Mary. He was raised in Denver and attended Denver Country Day School and Middlebury College. He felt at home in the mountains and nature, so he spent most of his life in Summit County where he loved to ski and hike. His dog, Scout, was his faithful companion on daily hikes during his last several years.

He valued learning and was always open to new ideas. He thought outside the box and loved a challenge. His curiosity led him to research a wide range of subjects, including health, community, business, team building, transportation, spirituality, philosophy, to name just a few. He excelled at teaching and inspired his friends through his natural gift of creativity, humor, optimism and kindness.

He is survived by his brother, William F. Gerber Jr. of Littleton, Colorado; his sister, Sara Raney of Centennial; two nieces; a nephew and many friends. Thomas is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Anne Gowans.

Memorial donations may be given to nonprofits within Summit County.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at Boot's place in Silverthorne on Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m.