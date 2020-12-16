Obituary: Thomas Michael (Mike) Birmingham

Thomas Michael (Mike) Birmingham

Provided Photo

Thomas Michael

(Mike) Birmingham

November 14, 1952 – December 13, 2020

Thomas Michael (Mike) Birmingham, 68, of Silverthorne, Colorado, passed away surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, December 13, 2020 following a valiant battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Bethesda, Maryland and raised in Anaheim, California before moving to his beloved Summit County, Colorado in 1977 to start his family. He was first employed at Keystone as a ski repair tech and became a skilled binder for the US Olympic Ski team. He then started his career working for Henderson Mill, Empire, CO in March of 1980. He acted as a consultant for the mine in Cerro Verde, Peru and helped reopen the Climax Mine in Leadville, from which he retired March 31, 2020. He loved his work and all of his employees; they were like family to him.

When not at his actual job, Mike was still constantly busy. His largest and most beloved project was the amazing log home he built for his family on Ptarmigan Mountain in Silverthorne in 1993. He loved flipping cars and had a new automotive project almost weekly. Never one to be sitting still, there was always something he was working on and passionate about.

His devotion to family was beyond comparison. Mike is survived by his wife Pam, adored children, daughters Joy, Tara and Kyle, fiance, son Zach, grandson David, sisters Sheila and Jack, husband, Nebo of Riverside, CA and Colleen and Rick, husband, Graham of Anaheim, CA and his cherished Golden Retriever, Buddy.

Mike will be missed for so many reasons. He was driven, hardworking, loving, generous, quick witted and hilarious, his sense of humor was unmatched.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to LAPS, League for Animals and People of the Summit, in Mike’s honor. You can donate by going to their website, http://www.summitlaps.org

There will be a celebration of life for Mike announced at a later date.