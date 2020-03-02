Obituary: Thomas Miller

Thomas Patrick Miller of Pahrump, NV died Sunday, Feb. 23. He was 86 years old.

Known to his family and many friends as “Pat,” he was born in Brooklyn Sept. 18, 1933 to Thomas and Annamarie Miller (Gross). Pat graduated from St. John’s preparatory school in 1955 and married Eileen Ann McHugh in that same year. The couple started their family in Brooklyn and later moved to Freeport, Long Island and later East Meadow. Pat began his career with the New York City Fire Department in 1957 and worked for several companies including Engine 255, Satellite 3 and the Super Pumper. He retired from the NYFD in 1977 and, in 1980, moved to Silverthorne, CO. There, he and Eileen purchased and operated Summit Auto Parts in 1982 and ran it until they moved to Pahrump, NV in 1997.

Pat was active in the Summit County Elks Lodge No. 2561 for many years, becoming Exalted Ruler. Upon moving to Nevada, Pat was active with the Pahrump Valley Elks No. 2796, also rising to become Exalted Ruling and serving many years as the club’s secretary. An avid motorcyclist, Pat owned many cycles over the years and until just recently was still riding one of his two Indian motorcycles. He was also an avid race fan, and regularly traveled to see NASCAR and Indy car races.

Pat is survived by his fiancée, Patricia Robinson his children Patrick (Susan) of Morrisville, VT; Susan Caggiano of Bull Shoals, AR; Sharon Anderson (Greg) of Broomfield, CO; and Alex Miller (Jen) of Highlands Ranch, CO. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and his beloved menagerie of dogs and one cat. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen, and parents Thomas and Annamarie.

Memorial services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Pahrump Valley Elks Lodge, 2220 E Basin Ave, Pahrump, NV 89048. In lieu of flowers, please offer any donations to the Pahrump Lodge, PO Box 5544, Pahrump, NV 89041. The Lodge will forward the donation to the Elks National Foundation in Pat’s name.