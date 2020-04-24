Obituary: Toby Gard

Toby William Thomas Gard, 16, of Breckenridge, CO. Tragically ended his life on April 20th, 2020.

Toby was born on December 19, 2003 at Vail Valley Medical Center to Brian and Heather, Lée Tinker, Gard. Toby will be remembered for his kind, gentle nature, brilliant smile, friendship to all that he met, natural athleticism and adventurous spirit. He was most at home while participating in sports or enjoying the outdoors. He loved hockey, and was passionate about kayaking, skiing and lacrosse. He also played baseball and basketball. Toby gave back to the sports he loved by being a mentor for Colorado White Water Association, coaching and officiating hockey, umpiring baseball. Toby is also a donor.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Heather Gard and sister, Leah Gard. Grandparents Bill and Stephanie Tinker of Breckenridge, CO and Tom and Barbara Jean Gard of Evergreen, CO. Uncles and Aunts include: Travis Tinker of Breckenridge, CO; Kevin ( Rachel) Gard of Morrison, CO; and Loren ( Claire) Gard of Bend, OR. Cousins: Macy Gard ( daughter of Kevin Gard and Amy Toal Gard); Tatum and Gavin ( sons of Kevin and Rachel).

Support Local Journalism Donate



Due to the current restrictions of CoVid19, Toby’s Celebration of Life is set to be held at a later date that will be communicated to the community by the family. At this time the family is requesting the community celebrate his life by donations to: Summit Hockey, 10th Mountain Lacrosse, Colorado Whitewater Association, Summit Youth Baseball or their GoFundMe page.