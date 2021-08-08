Obituary: Todd Perkins
October 1, 1980 – July 24, 2021
Todd Perkins, age 40, son of long time Summit County residents Terry and Teresa Perkins, passed away July 24th, 2021. He was a Summit High school graduate, class of 1998. His love for his family and friends was topped only by his love for his beloved Denver Broncos, chocolate milk and the never ending pull of the Caribbean Ocean where he spent over 10 years of his life. He leaves behind numerous communities, both in the islands and on the mainland that will miss him dearly.
The celebration for Todd’s life will be held at Carter Park in Breckenridge, Colorado on Friday, August 20th from 10am-2pm. We would like any and all who knew and loved him to attend. For us to best get a head count, please RSVP at todd.perkins.memories@gmail.com. If you would like to add any photos or memories you have with Todd, you can send that to the email address as well. In lieu of any flowers we ask that donations be contributed to the following organizations:
The Humane Society of St. Thomas
https://www.classy.org/give/212529/#!/donation/checkout
Building Hope Summit County
https://buildinghopesummit.networkforgood.com/…/103054
We respectfully ask that you only attend Todd’s celebration if you are vaccinated against COVID-19 and we will be requiring everyone to be masked as well. We thank you in advance for respecting this guideline.
