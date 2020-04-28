Obituary: Tony Atkinson
Tony Darrell Atkinson, 57, of Holualoa, Hawaii, died April 18, 2020, in Kona. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, he was always a thrill enthusiast who loved to race cars, dirt bike, snowmobile, ski, and in his spare time, fix anything with an engine. Many of you know him as a close friend, or as a father to his two sons: Tyler and Walker. He is also survived by his fiance Monique Sullivan. Services will be held at a later date.
