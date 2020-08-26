Obituary: Tonya Ree Betterton

Tonya Ree Betterton

Tonya Ree

Betterton

December 18, 1959 – August 18, 2020

Tonya Ree Betterton, 60, of Breckenridge, Colorado passed away on August 18, 2020 in Breckenridge. She was born December 18, 1959 in Knoxville, Iowa to David Clarke and Marion Glenadean (Van Zee) Betterton.

Tonya graduated from Knoxville High School in Iowa in 1978. She worked for Western Electric as a telephone equipment installer and for the Colorado Mountain Lodges in housekeeping. She taught baton twirling and loved animals including horses, dogs and cats. She especially loved her cats, Butternut and Puff.

Tonya is survived by her mother Glenadean Betterton of Pleasantville, Iowa; sisters Tamra (Tony) Starr-DePaul of Elmhurst, Illinois and Miika (Rob) Busick of Pleasantville and her brother William Betterton of Pleasantville. She was preceded in death by her father.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Summit County Animal Shelter and Bristlecone Health Services. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Ms. Betterton’s family.