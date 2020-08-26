Obituary: Tonya Ree Betterton
Betterton
December 18, 1959 – August 18, 2020
Tonya Ree Betterton, 60, of Breckenridge, Colorado passed away on August 18, 2020 in Breckenridge. She was born December 18, 1959 in Knoxville, Iowa to David Clarke and Marion Glenadean (Van Zee) Betterton.
Tonya graduated from Knoxville High School in Iowa in 1978. She worked for Western Electric as a telephone equipment installer and for the Colorado Mountain Lodges in housekeeping. She taught baton twirling and loved animals including horses, dogs and cats. She especially loved her cats, Butternut and Puff.
Tonya is survived by her mother Glenadean Betterton of Pleasantville, Iowa; sisters Tamra (Tony) Starr-DePaul of Elmhurst, Illinois and Miika (Rob) Busick of Pleasantville and her brother William Betterton of Pleasantville. She was preceded in death by her father.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Summit County Animal Shelter and Bristlecone Health Services. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Ms. Betterton’s family.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User