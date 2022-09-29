Obituary: Tor Brunvand
April 20, 1935 – June 12, 2022
Please join us to celebrate Tor Brunvand’s Well Lived Life. We would love to hear stories from the cadre of friends and family of how this incredible man impacted the lives of so many! To honor Tor’s lifetime of hospitality, we will have libations and light snacks. 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St, Frisco, Sunday October 9 12:30pm-3:30pm.
