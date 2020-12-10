Obituary: Trudy Starlene (Spratt) “Mrs. Gleiforst

Trudy Starlene (Spratt) "Mrs. Gleiforst

October 15, 1947 – October 19, 2020

Trudy left this earth on Oct 19, 2020, just a few days after her 73rd birthday. To say she will be missed is such an understatement. “She is the sweetest lady” was her middle name. She was the rock that held the family together – a shining example of fortitude and genuine kindness.

Trudy was a true Colorado native who grew up on an apple orchard near Canon City and held strong that the only good apple is a Gala. She moved to Frisco, Colorado in 1974 and loved living in the high country “where there are no rattlesnakes or tornados” she was known to say.

Trudy led by example – how to be considerate of others, faith in God and the value of family. She was a fantastic mom who insisted on 3 square meals a day all cooked from scratch with no soda or candy. She always had time to listen over a cup of herbal tea. Her pumpkin bread, apple pies, chicken and dumplings and enchiladas with Velveeta cheese were the staples that her kids may have taken for granted. Trudy sewed everything from the kitchen curtains to her kid’s clothes. She was the troop leader / parent in charge for 4H, girl scouts, church camp, Sunday school, Little League — you name it, she was there. She entertained every pet a child could want; dogs, cats, turtles, a fish named Santa Claus and every other critter the cat brought in.

Trudy encouraged her love of the outdoors to her granddaughter Krista. She took her on trips to the Sand Dunes, played Cricket and Badminton and spent many hours on the swing set in the front yard. Trudy adored their tea parties and painting pictures with her. Trudy would have said she was not an artist but she was so gifted in every crafty thing she did, including gardening.

She found her calling and passion as a para-professional and health nurse at the Frisco Elementary School for 32 years. So many kids were blessed with her love and attention. Trudy loved to teach kids to read and had a calming presence appreciated by all.

Her husband of 54 years, Frank often said she was “more wonderful than words can describe”. He has so (so) many stories of their trips to San Diego and Oregon and weekends spent adventuring with her parents.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Merle Spratt of Penrose, CO. She is survived by husband Frank, her daughter Lisa Giberson, son-in-law Clint Giberson and grandsons Henry and Calvin of Frisco, CO, her son Merle Gleiforst, daughter-in-law Catherine and granddaughter Krista of Littleton, CO, and many cousins and friends.

The family has deep appreciation for the loving staff at Life Care Center of Evergreen who took excellent care of Trudy (and Frank too) and all the doctors, church friends and neighbors who have kept Frank and Trudy living in the high country all these years. You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Remember Trudy when you share a book with a child, enjoy a cup of herbal tea or appreciate the view from a mountain top. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can all hug each other and listen to Frank tell stories.