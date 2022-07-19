Obituary: Virginia F. Carpenter

Virginia F. Carpenter

Provided Photo

March 22, 1959 – April 27, 2022

Virginia F. Carpenter, a long time local who was known and loved by many in the community, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, with her husband Ed Billeaud and family pets Pumpkin, Jaeger, and Little One by her side.

If you knew or met Virginia, you were touched by an Angel. She was a friend to all. Her vivacious, dynamic, and playful spirit touched many. Virginia and Ed shared 40 of her precious years on this Earth together, filled with adventures, wonder, and much love and joy.

Virginia embraced life with compassion and gratitude, and no challenge was too great or adventure too bold for her eager spirit to embrace. And, no matter the circumstances, she never lost her youthful ‘joie de vivre’.

She was all about serving others. She earned a Master’s Degree in social work, and for many years worked in difficult situations trying to better the lives of children. Later, her focus turned toward helping animals, her only motivation a compassionate generous heart. Her home always included many animals, all rescued by Virginia, and no matter their humble beginnings they all thrived under her loving nurturing care.

She loved to be outside, to appreciate the beauty of creation, and to participate in it! Virginia always looked for the Joy and Beauty in life, and always found it, and always shared it.

Virginia was also a magnificent Artist. She created hundreds of beautiful and unique pieces in various types of media. It gave her great joy, which was expressed in the pieces themselves. She never stopped creating art, leaving this world a more beautiful place than how she found it.

Towards the end, Virginia still enjoyed every moment as best as she could with tremendous Grace and Courage. As her body failed, her spirit became stronger. She was never defeated, never stopped living, never stopped laughing, never stopped loving. Death could claim her body but never her Spirit.

A favorite quote: “Be what you want to become”. Ultimately, she became more Angelic with each passing day. And now she has her wings.

Virginia always was and always will be –

An Eternal Angel

Celebration of Life to honor Virginia: Thurs. Aug 4th 4:45pm beginning at Summit County Animal Shelter, then to gather at the Frisco Historic Park, for the ‘Concert in the Park’ – something Virginia loved to do on Thursday nights! And she would encourage you to get up and DANCE!

If you would like to make a donation in honor of Virginia – Summit County Animal Shelter (PO Box 5225 Frisco 80443) or “Pay it Forward” to put a smile on another’s face!