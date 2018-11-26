Obituary: Virginia Lee (Brown) Kloberdanz

Virginia Lee (Brown) Kloberdanz

May 10, 1935 — Nov. 25, 2018

Virginia Lee (Brown) Kloberdanz, 83, of Sterling passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Sterling. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Tennant Funeral Home with Vigil and Rosary service following at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Valley Brook Cemetery, Breckenridge, CO.

Virginia was born in Breckenridge on May 10, 1935 to Frank and Theta Brown. She was their second child and only daughter. Virginia graduated from Summit High School in May of 1954 and began her university studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder that fall. Virginia was accepted into the College of Nursing in Denver, where she completed her bachelor degree and became a Registered Nurse.

Virginia arrived in Sterling in 1961 with her first husband Ron Lorenzo. After a successful career at Logan County Hospital, Virginia retired in 1994 as nursing supervisor after over 40 years of service.

Virginia enjoyed singing, performing and being a member of the Sweet Adeline chorus and quartet. She was also a member of the St. Anthony's Catholic Church Choir and was active in ministries for the church. She enjoyed spending time with her three sons and grandchildren; gardening, snow and water skiing, traveling, and attending CU football games.

Virginia is survived by three sons: Michael Lorenzo of Erie, CO, Stephen Lorenzo and Keith Wein, son-in-law, of Seattle, WA, David Lorenzo of Sterling, and grandchildren Lauren and Alex; and one stepson, Troy Kloberdanz of Castle Rock, CO, and three step-grandchildren: Alexa, Joshua, Jacob.

She was preceded in death by her late husband Robert Kloberdanz of Sterling. Virginia's brother Frank Brown Jr., of Denver and her parents Theta and Frank Brown of Breckenridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia's name to Hospice of the Plains care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.