Obituary: Walter “Skip” Grande Jr.

Walter "Skip" Grande Jr.

Oct 03, 1945 – Jul 15, 2018

Walter "Skip" Grande Jr, age 72, passed away with peace and grace on Sunday, July 17, 2018. His impact on those who knew him and the communities he served is great.

His wife AJ Grande knew him as husband, business partner, and best friend in their 50 years together. She was his rock and they were deeply in love with one another. He was very proud of his children, Kim Grande and Joe Grande, and was an exemplary Dad, teaching them to appreciate the mountains and succeed at what made them happy. His guidance and advice were always sought first as they moved through life. He was Big D to daughter-in-law Steffani, for whom he always had a sweet spot.

Above all else, he was Pops to his four grandchildren Lauryn, CJ, Adalynn, and Gracie devoting every moment he could to pass on his legacy of curiosity, laughter, and learning. Estimates vary, but he likely made thousands of pancakes with one or more of his grandkids at his side sampling the batter and of course adding more butter. And memories.

Skip was the first of four children to Walter and Elinore Grande, born October 3, 1945 in Everett, Massachusetts. Big Brother was a role he cherished to Diane, Cheryl and Brad, setting an example through actions and love. He lived in many places in the country and made lifelong friends along the way, but Dillon, Colorado was always his home where he lived and worked for 37 years. As a realtor, he helped the area grow and always brought his best efforts to his partners and customers.

Skip played football in his youth and began his reputation as a larger-than-life friend and mentor who was always loyal and selfless. Midlife he enjoyed skiing with his kids, fishing with his father-in-law, and taking hunting trips with friends. Time spent traveling, playing cards, and laughing with good friends and family were among his favorites activities later in life.

He will be remembered by many as a great man whose light shined bright. His legacy enshrined in his wife, kids, and grandkids. Whether you knew him as Walt, Skip, Honey, Big D, or Pops, he made a mark on everyone he met.

A celebration honoring Skip will be held later in the year.