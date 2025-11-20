Obituary: William (Bill) Craig Knorr

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

William (Bill) Craig Knorr

– November 12, 2025

William Craig Knorr (Bill), 93, passed away early in the morning of November 12th, 2025, at Mid Valley Hospital in Omak.

He lived a full life, growing up in Colorado, serving as an Air Force Pilot, ranching in Colorado and Washington, winning awards with his sheep, hunting, fishing, and bowling up until this last spring.

Bill is survived by his Wife, Eleanor Gail Knorr, his daughter Holly (Jim) Barnes, granddaughter LeighAnne, and sister-in-law Barbra Franzman. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gordon and sister-in-law Alice, brother-in-law Seth, son Kerry, and daughter Janet.

A memorial will be held on December 6th at 11AM, with a meal to follow at Loomis Community Church. We plan to livestream on Facebook for those unable to attend. Donations can be made to the Loomis Community Church, The United Suffolk Association, or an organization of your choosing.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.