Obituary: Robert Ottis Jr. 1959 – 2017

Robert Ottis Jr.

1959 – 2017

Robert R. Ottis, Jr. was born in Houston, Texas, on June 25, 1959, and died on Monday, December 11, 2017 in Silverthorne, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Emil and Nellie Ottis and Ignazio and Clara Ancona, his father, Robert R. Ottis, and his brother, Anthony I. Ottis. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Ancona Ottis, three siblings and seven nieces and nephews: Emil John Ottis II, and daughter Jessica and her husband, Charlie Idol; Clara Nell Ottis Lambert and her children, Rachel and Larry (Trey) III; Yvonne Marie Ottis Hawkins and her three sons, Raymond, Marcus and Pierson; sister-in-law, Linda Ramirez Ottis and her daughter Christina; aunt, Terese Ancona Raia, along with many loving cousins and friends.

Robert was raised in Houston, Texas, where he attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic School and graduated from St. Thomas High School class of 1978. He attended the University of Texas, Austin, and graduated in the class of 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History. After finishing college, Robert lived in Austin, Texas, where he launched his career dedicated to fitness by competing in aerobics competitions and eventually instructing aerobics and creating fitness curricula.

In 1989 Robert founded the company, FiTOUR®, a leader in providing nationally recognized health and fitness professional certifications. Robert owned and ran the company with his sister, Clara Nell, for over 25 years.

Robert remained dedicated to the professional fitness community, attending national conferences and events for over 30 years; he was well-known and respected in the industry. As a pioneer in making fitness education accessible and affordable through the internet, Robert left a lasting impact on the fitness industry.

In 1993, Robert moved to Denver, Colorado, and then on to Silverthorne, Colorado in the Rocky Mountains, where he was an active member of the community for many years. Robert taught snow-boarding and enjoyed time spent outdoors skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and mountain-biking. More recently, Robert was an active member in the choir at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Dillon, Colorado.

Robert lived part-time in the Dominican Republic for nearly 10 years. He spent his time surfing, volunteering, and mentoring young people through music and surfing programs. Robert enjoyed being part of a vibrant, multi-cultural community.

He cultivated a farm based on ecological practices that benefited the environment and the community, and he enjoyed hosting daily meals at his home where his friends came together to enjoy locally harvested fruits and vegetables.

In between the Dominican Republic and Colorado, Robert traveled to spend time with loved ones all over the U.S. He frequently visited his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, aunt and uncle, cousins, and many, many friends.

Robert enjoyed playing the piano, practicing yoga, drinking espresso, and meeting new people. He valued family and friends above all else. He will be deeply missed by all.

A Memorial service will be on March 24, 2018 at the Lord of the Mountain Church in Dillon, CO at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at AFSP.donordrive.com/campaign/RROMemorial, or NAMM Foundation (NAMMFoundation.org/donate) which supports music education and opportunities for youth.