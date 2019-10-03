Obituary: Annette Laverty

Annette Laverty

Courtesy photo

June 10, 1956 – September 12, 2019

Annette, 63 of Breckenridge and Paonia, Colorado died September 12th at Anschutz hospital in Denver surrounded by family and friends.

Annette was born in Denver/Jefferson County and attended CU in Boulder, Colorado. She and her husband Warren Kesselring managed restaurants in Breckenridge, Colorado. Annette was licensed Massage Therapist and a pilot. She loved swimming, bicycling, hiking, camping and traveling. She was fun, witty, loving and generous. Annette had a gift for storytelling and an infectious laugh and smile that will dearly be missed.

A burial and Celebration of Life was held in Paonia, Colorado on September 15, 2019 (Warren and Annette’s 35th Anniversary).