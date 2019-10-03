 Obituary: Annette Laverty | SummitDaily.com

Obituary: Annette Laverty

News | October 3, 2019

Annette Laverty
Courtesy photo

June 10, 1956 – September 12, 2019

Annette, 63 of Breckenridge and Paonia, Colorado died September 12th at Anschutz hospital in Denver surrounded by family and friends.

Annette was born in Denver/Jefferson County and attended CU in Boulder, Colorado.  She and her husband Warren Kesselring managed restaurants in Breckenridge, Colorado.  Annette was licensed Massage Therapist and a pilot.  She loved swimming, bicycling, hiking, camping and traveling.  She was fun, witty, loving and generous.  Annette had a gift for storytelling and an infectious laugh and smile that will dearly be missed. 

A burial and Celebration of Life was held in Paonia, Colorado on September 15, 2019 (Warren and Annette’s 35th Anniversary).

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more