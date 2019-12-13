Obituary: Barbara Weis

Barbara Weis

Courtesy photo

March 30, 1943 – December 9, 2019

Barbara Campbell Weis of Wind Crest community, Highlands Ranch, CO. Beloved wife of Gary; mother of Lisa (Frits) Bruggink-Weis, Eric (Danielle) Weis, and Tim (Jenny) Weis; grandmother of Campbell, Tucker, and Kaitlyn. Also survived by sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews. Fought Parkinson’s and a terrible lung disease on her own terms. Loved by many and was relentless in sharing hope, compassion, kindness and love with those she touched (especially her amazing nurse angels at Swedish Medical Center and the countless 3rd grade GT students she taught over the course of a 20 year career at Keene Mill Elementary in Fairfax County, Virginia). She has closed her eyes and rests her weary mind. Information on future Celebration of Life events will be shared with family and friends.