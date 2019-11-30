Obituary: Carol Kay Dexter

Carol Kay Dexter

Carol Kay Channell was born March 25, 1940 to Kenneth Albert Channell and Bernice Vaughn in Norman, Kansas. Carol grew up in Menlo Kansas, graduated from high school in Hoxie, Kansas, and went to business college in Denver, Colorado.

She married the love of her life James Phillip Dexter Jr. on June 12,1960 in the Menlo Methodist church. They lived in the Denver area from 1960-1974. A job change allowed them to move to Silverthorne, Colorado in 1974. They spent the next 40 years in the beautiful mountains and thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. Carol worked for The Managers & Farmers Insurance Agency in Frisco for many of those years. In 2014, Phil and Carol moved to Federal Heights, Colorado so Phil could be closer to his doctors and a dialysis facility. Some of Carol’s hobbies included cribbage and pinochle. She enjoyed watching football, baseball, and basketball and cheering for her Rockies, Broncos, and Nuggets. She also enjoyed watching college sports and always cheered for Kansas.

Carol is well known for her willingness to provide a listening ear, a warm bed, and good food. She was an excellent friend and neighbor to all. Although Carol was never able to have children of her own, she was a strong mother figure, aunt, and grandmother to many.

Carol is preceded in her death by her husband Phil and parents. She is survived by her two brothers Gary Channell (Mary Lou) and Norman (Sharon) Channell; five grand nieces and nephews Cory, Kendra, Monte, Jason, & Ryan. Carol and Phil’s loving nature gave them two granddaughters Audra (Barry) Jackson and Jeanette Schlenz; and one great granddaughter Brooklyn Jackson. She passed away surrounded by family and friends November 10, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held March 25, 2020 in the Denver area.