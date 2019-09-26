Obituary: Chelsey Hitchcock

Chelsey Hitchcock

Courtesy photo

Jan 11, 1983 – Sep 20, 2019

Chelsey Hitchcock, age 36, died of complications of Breast Cancer on September 20, 2019 in Denver,Co. Chelsey is survived by her husband, Jose Luis and 4 children, Edwin, Christopher, Brandon and JJ, mother, Bev Hitchcock, stepfather,Tom Frost, brothers, Chad(Jennifer) and Wade.

Chelsey was born on 1-11-1983 in Seoul, South Korea. She is preceded in death by her father, David Hitchcock.

Chelsey attended Summit County schools. She worked for many years at Safeway in Frisco. In 2003, Chelsey moved to Evergreen,Co. She continued her career at the Evergreen Safeway.

Chelsey married and moved to Denver in 2008. She was a stay at home mother and loved her 4 children. Chelsey will be greatly missed and was loved by many. She will be remembered for her huge smile and happy disposition.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint, 495 S. Zuni St, Denver, Co. 80223 at 12 o’clock pm. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up for Chelsey’s children, see gf.me/u/vktsus for information.