Obituary: Darby Allen Piens

Darby Allen Piens

Oct. 06, 1938 — June 28, 2018

Darby Allen Piens passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Thursday June 28, 2018 after a short battle with cancer. Although he was diagnosed with cancer two months ago, he was a strong fighter that persevered and tried to make the best of the time he had left with his friends and family. Born in Rochester, Minnesota on October 6, 1938 to Clarence and Wiona (Schatz) Piens. Darby attended Stewartville High School and graduated with the class of 1956. Darby was a proud IBM employee, starting his career path with them in Rochester and then relocated to Boulder, Colorado in 1965. After a successful thirty years, he retired as a human resource manager.

Darby first met his wife Marlene K. Waters at a mutual friend's wedding ceremony. Together, they tied the knot on June 10, 1961 and had a loving marriage for 55 years.

Together they had three children: Michelle (Jeff) Guthmiller of Lake City, CO., Kent Piens of St. Petersburg, FL. and Melissa Scarbrough of Sahuarita, AZ. They have two grandchildren: Kelsey (Erik) Brown of Parker, CO. and Karley Guthmiller of Lake City, CO.

Darby is survived by his sister, Gloria (Bill) Mundstock of Lake City, MN. He was greeted at the gates of Heaven by his wife, his parents, his sister Cheryl (Lee) Malterud and brother Dean Piens.

Darby was a loving husband, father and friend who loved to participate in anything involving the outdoors. He had a passion for fishing and carried his pole with him where ever he went to seize the opportunity when it presented its self. He also loved to golf, hunt, ski, teach aerobics, play tennis, pickle ball and even the occasional line dance to Elvira. Darby enjoyed traveling the world experiencing Europe through cruises, and saying 'aloha' to Hawaii with his friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held on October 13, 2018 in Frisco, CO.