Obituary: Debra Lynn (Meyer) Austill

Debra Lynn (Meyer) Austill, 63, of Breckenridge, passed away on September 26, 2019 in Breckenridge. She was born March 27, 1956 in Enid, Oklahoma. She married Jay Austill July 18, 1981.Debra owned her own business Austill’s Assets where she worked as an accountant.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice at htttps://www.hospicefoundation.org.

