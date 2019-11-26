Obituary: Fakhri Vafadar

Fakhri Vafadar

Courtesy photo

August 8, 1937 – November 23, 2019

Fakhri Vafadar, 82, passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019, after a battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband Javad Ghafoorian, her children Amir, Afshin, Afsaneh, and Anushe, her grandchildren Arezu, Omid, Arman, Kiana, Naveed, Parisa, and Omeed, and her cat Randy. Fakhri was a native of Mashhad, Iran. She had a very loving and caring nature and appropriately chose a career in nursing. Throughout her career she received various awards for most devoted nurse. After retirement, she decided to leave her home, and relocate to Toronto, Canada to be closer to her children and help care for her grandchildren. Later, Fakhri and her husband Javad moved to Silverthorne, CO to live with their eldest daughter Afsaneh. Fakhri was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 but was in remission after undergoing treatment. In early 2019 her cancer recurred. She was strong, brave, and fought to the very end. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. Throughout her life she touched so many lives. She is deeply loved and will be missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.