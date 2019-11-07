Obituary: Gale Susan Nelson Ingalls

Gale Susan Nelson Ingalls

Courtesy photo

May 8, 1939 – November 2, 2019

Gale Susan Nelson Ingalls, 80, passed away November 2, 2019, with her family by her side in Fruita, CO. She was born May 8, 1939 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Daughter of Gordon and Pearl Nelson of Crooks, South Dakota.

Gale was a devoted member of Dillon Community Church from the early 1970’s until she and her husband Arlen, moved to Fruita, CO in 2012. She enjoyed participating in many different facets of the church’s prayer groups and was the church secretary for many years. She loved this picturesque mountain community and it loved her back!

Gale raised a beautiful family with her husband Arlen in Silverthorne, CO. A house of four girls provided many opportuni ties for her to sew for her daughters, their dolls and even later, granddaughters . Gale loved to sing hymns, and enjoyed tending to her mountain flower gardens and also loved birds. Both she and Arlen were dedicated to their children’s activities, and sat many years on Summit High wood benches, cheering their girls on in various sports and Pom Pom squad.

She is survived by her husband Arlen, brother Don Nelson, daughters and son in laws, Susan and Chad Whitmore, Diane and Adam Tischler, Dawn and Mark Novotny and Leslie and Brian Klinginsmith; as well as her five granddaughters, Maddison, Olivia, Avery, Alexa, and Calin.

There will be a service to honor Gale on Saturday, November 9th at 1:30 PM at Monument View Bible Church in Fruita, Colorado. We welcome all to join us in a celebration of life.

A memorial in DilIon will be held next spring/ summer. We’ll announce at later date.

Donations may be made to Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction. Online obituary and photos at http://www.brownscremationservice.com