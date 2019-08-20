Memorial: Harry Edward Gardner

Harry Edward Gardner

Courtesy photo

February 14, 1952 — July 13, 2019

Harry Edward Gardner, a resident of Breckenridge, CO , passed away in a motorcycle accident near Riverside, Wyoming on July 13, 2019.

A memorial motorcycle ride followed by a celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 24th. The ride will start at 11am at the West end of Main St. in Frisco, CO. meeting in the large town lot near I-70(exit 201). The ride will proceed from Frisco to Minturn via I-70 and Highway 24 on to Leadville with a stop at The Manhattan Bar in Leadville around 12:30 or 1pm – then returning to Frisco via Highway 91.

The celebration of Harry’s life will begin at 3pm at The Moose Jaw in Frisco. Come gather with Harry’s friends and family to tell stories and remember his crazy laugh and happy smile ! See you there.