Obituary: Harry Edward Gardner

Harry Edward Gardner

Courtesy photo

Feb 14, 1952 – Jul 13, 2019

Harry Edward Gardner, a resident of Breckenridge, CO, passed away in a motorcycle accident near Riverside, Wyoming on July 13, 2019. He was 67 years old.

Harry was born to parents James and Della (Jones) Gardner on Valentines Day, February 14, 1952, in Chicago, IL.

He had many interests, including classic cars, NASCAR, motorcycles, and “bar” sports, such as darts and pool. Harry was a retired serial entrepreneur.

A fiercely independent soul, Harry would give his last dollar to help someone in need. If a family member or friend needed medical assistance, Harry was there to do anything that needed to be done. He could be stubborn as can be about some things,and a teddy bear about others.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Renee Gardner-Bapte and Debra Gardner.

Surviving are his son Chris Speights, his wife Rachel and grandchildren Chloe and Charlotte of Trumbull, CT; and his daughter Nicoll and her husband David Sudo of Highlands Ranch, CO. Also surviving Harry are four sisters: Cindy (Bill) Flanagan, Sheila (Norman) Murphy, and Teresa (Brad) Metts, all of Colorado Springs, CO, and Tricia (Andy) Gonzalez of Fredericksburg, VA. Three brothers also survive Harry: Gary Gardner of Clearwater, FL; James (Lynn) Gardner of Summerville, SC; and Randy (Julia) Gardner of Guffey, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many.

A celebration of Life will be held at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 6pm.